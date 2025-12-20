GREAT FALLS — As the holiday travel season ramps up, officials at Great Falls International Airport are encouraging passengers to plan ahead and give themselves extra time before heading to the terminal.

Airport director John Faulkner says Christmas travel typically brings an increase in outbound passengers, meaning a busier terminal and a nearly full parking lot.

Holiday travel picks up at Great Falls airport

“Great Falls is usually an exporter at Christmas time, so we see more people leaving than arriving,” Faulkner said. “That means a full building and a full parking lot.”

To avoid unnecessary stress, travelers are advised to arrive at least two hours before their scheduled departure. Faulkner notes that parking availability, heavier foot traffic, and holiday congestion can all add extra time to the travel process.

Staying informed is also key during the busy travel period. Faulkner recommends downloading your airline’s mobile app and signing up for text alerts, which provide real-time updates on delays or cancellations.

“That’s the fastest way to know what’s happening with your flight,” Faulkner said.

Travelers are also encouraged to use flight-tracking tools, especially if their aircraft is arriving from a major hub, where delays can impact connecting flights.

Ahead of security screening, passengers should review current TSA rules to avoid delays at the checkpoint. Faulkner also advises travelers not to wrap gifts before placing them in checked luggage, as security screening may require packages to be opened.

For those picking up friends or family, airport officials ask drivers to be mindful of crosswalks and avoid parking in areas that could block pedestrian traffic during peak travel times.

With holiday travel in full swing, airport officials say preparation and patience can go a long way in ensuring a smooth trip.