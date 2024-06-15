Host families wanted for foreign exchange students

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Central Catholic High School is looking for volunteers to open up their homes to host foreign exchange students for the upcoming school year.

The number of foreign exchange students Central Catholic takes is reliant on the amount of host families there are.

In some years, more than a dozen exchange students attended Central Catholic. Last year, there were just two - one from Switzerland and one from Taiwan.

This year they hope to take in as many as possible.



Sean Donnelly, the school principal, said, "Some years they've had more foreign exchange students because they've been able to find more housing. About five years ago, my own family and I hosted a foreign exchange student from China, which was a great experience for us."

The exchange students are typically juniors or seniors in high school, and arrive about two weeks before school begins in August, staying for roughly ten months.

If you’re interested in hosting an exchange student and showing them all Great Falls has to offer, call the school at 406-216-3344 or click here.