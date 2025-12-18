GREAT FALLS — High winds are an expected challenge at Great Falls International Airport, especially during the fall and winter months, but airport officials say preparation and coordination help keep flights operating safely.

According to airport director John Faulkner, wind direction plays a major role in how the airport functions during windy conditions.

How high winds could impact air travel

“Most of the time when we have these severe winds, they blow directly down our runway,” Faulkner said. “If we did get a crosswind, we would have to reevaluate whether we use the crosswind runway or how we could accommodate.”

Strong winds can impact takeoffs, landings, and ground operations. In some cases, flights may be delayed, or aircraft may need to use a different runway depending on wind speed and direction.

Faulkner stated that air traffic control continuously monitors wind conditions and communicates with pilots in real-time. While the airport provides guidance, pilots ultimately decide whether conditions are safe to land.

“The tower all of the time is monitoring wind direction and speed,” Faulkner said. “If somebody is trying to land and they notice a fairly significant crosswind, the pilot would make the decision to change runways.”

To stay ahead of changing conditions, the airport works closely with the National Weather Service and relies on weather monitoring equipment located on airport grounds.

Faulkner also encourages travelers to stay informed, especially during periods of inclement weather. He recommends using airline mobile apps and flight-tracking tools to receive the most up-to-date information on delays or schedule changes.

“All of the major airlines have an app you can download,” Faulkner said. “That’s the best way to monitor that. You’ll get that information via text before you get it any other way.”

While high winds are a regular part of life in Montana, airport officials say ongoing communication between weather experts, air traffic control, and flight crews helps ensure passenger safety, even when conditions are less than ideal.

