Ice Breaker held in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — On Sunday, streets were blocked off, the weather was beautiful, and Great Falls was ready for the annual Ice Breaker Road Race.

WATCH:

Ice Breaker Road Race in Great Falls (2025)

Jessica Compton, deputy director of Great Falls Park & Recreation, has been preparing for this day for weeks.

She said, “This is our like staple event. And so, we just look to, you know, continue it on and make it better every year.”

Compton explained, “Park and Recreation is all about providing activities for our community, whether it's passive or active, if you're using our parks or participating in our events. So being able to put on the icebreaker is just a great way to kind of kick off our summer season of activities.”

Named for the time of year ice begins to break on the river, the Icebreaker has a five mile, three mile, and one mile race. Park and Recreation estimated there were over 2000 attendees, as well as a wide range of ages.

Compton said, “We have runners from the age of two years old until 94.”

Funding from the event goes back to Park & Recreation, and this year the focus is on Morony Park.

Compton said, “We're putting in an ADA-accessible playground and other infrastructure.”

Two runners taking part on Sunday are Emmalie Haney and Gabriel Braaten, who are running their fourth Icebreaker.

Haney said, “[It’s] Just fun. Kind of get out, enjoy the weather.”

The two got their family involved, as they jump to a longer race for the first time.

Haney said, “I normally only do the one mile. So this is the first year we're doing three.”

After warmup Zomba from the Civic Center steps, the starting gun fired, and the race was on. The finish line was at Gibson Park, where runners could cool down before heading back to the Civic Center to check their times.

If you missed the race but are looking to get out as the weather continues to improve, Park and Recreation is inviting everyone to take part in their free 5k series on Rivers Edge Trail this summer.