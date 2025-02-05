Iconic Great Falls sign company for sale

GREAT FALLS — For people with a creative side and hoping to own their own business, an opportunity has presented itself in Great Falls. Not everyone knows the faces of Chris and Ray Kelly, but chances are they’ve seen the signs.

Tim McGonigal reports:

Kelly's Signs in Great Falls is up for sale

“The vehicle fleets that you see running around, hopefully we've done the vast majority of those,” said Chris Kelly, vice president of Kelly’s Signs.

If it’s an exterior or interior sign, wall graphic, trade show display, or championship banner, there’s a good chance it came from Kelly’s Signs.

After three and half decades, they’ve decided to sell the 12th Avenue South business.

“My brother initiated it with my parents in 1990. That’s the date of our corporation,” said Kelly.

“You get somebody younger in that is a little bit more viable and can do it. For me, it gets a little tough climbing up on those ladders anymore.”

The business is listed through Dascoulias Realty.

The 1,600 square foot shop is leased. The sale includes equipment and tools along with something you can’t put a price on.

“Mainly it's our reputation, our 35 years of customer service and our customer database,” said Kelly. “We're going to help train the transition.”

Kelly says the venture would be good for a young couple. She describes it as a niche business. She says new owners should have the creativity and an artistic background and also the manufacturing skills to put things together.

Chris says the Kelly family name and reputation for years has been about more than just signs.

“What's really neat is that the Kelly family has actually had businesses here in Great Falls since the early 1800s,” said Kelly.

Chris will take precious memories when she walks out the door, especially of working alongside family.

“My mom did the books till she was 96 years old, but that is just where we all get along great,” said Kelly. “It's just a fun atmosphere to work in. Every day is usually full of giggles.”

Kelly says the relationships built over three and half decades have also made for some special memories.

“The things I think I'm most proud of are the little mom and pop businesses that start out and who help them to design their logo,” said Kelly. “I believe Ray originally helped Three Rivers design their logo. So you still see those businesses going for 35 years and that's really enjoyable.”

Chris will stay busy teaching at the University of Providence and doing sports broadcasting. Ray’s creative talents will keep him occupied with art history projects, a comic series and book illustrations.

While they’re getting ready to sign off, they’re excited about handing the reins over to someone else with an eye for design and a knack for customer service.

“You always get approached by large corporations out of state corporations. So we're just hoping to avoid that again for keeping that personable customer service,” said Kelly. “I could tell you the name of every customer that came in already this morning.”

