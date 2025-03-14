Illumination Recovery will honor Joann Malone on the anniversary of her death

GREAT FALLS — It’s been nearly two years since Joann Malone was murdered in her home in the West Hills neighborhood of Great Falls. She was the founder of Seeking Recovery, an addiction recovery service. Her fiery red hair matching her outstanding personality.

“More than undergrads, more than graduate school, more than my internships. I think she really shaped the clinician that I am today,” says her former co-worker, Theo Hanson.

Now Hanson is a co-owner of Illumination Recovery, a new LLC opened one year, dedicated to continuing the same service and vision Malone had for her now dissolved ‘Seeking Recovery’ business. He and Heather Harping oversee the business, both of them former employees of Malone’s.

Following in Joann’s footsteps, the pair and business were recently recognized with a ‘Fire Within’ Aspire award from the Great Falls Development Alliance. The award recognizes women business owners who have been in operation from 1-5 years.

“Joann believed in what she was doing. She gathered around her a group of people who believe what they're doing. That's us. We are carrying on her legacy,” says Trudy Nelson, a counselor at Illumination Recovery.

Now that the business is more stable, the staff will be celebrating Malone’s life on the two-year anniversary of her untimely death.

They have already made the individual donation to light up the 10th Street pedestrian bridge on Monday, March 17th. They welcome other community members to share their memories of Joann.

Illumination Recovery is located on the fourth floor of the 600 Central Avenue Plaza.