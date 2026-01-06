Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Internet outage affects City of Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The City of Great Falls is experiencing an outage impacting its primary internet connection and telephone system, city officials confirmed on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

The disruption appears to be caused by an out-of-state fiber cut, an issue affecting businesses and organizations across Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado. As a result, some City services are operating with limited connectivity.

City operations are continuing on a backup internet connection, but officials advise that residents may experience slower performance when accessing internet-based services. The City’s online utility billing portal is also being affected during the outage.

While City phone lines are experiencing disruptions, emergency services remain fully operational. Calls to 911 are not impacted.

However, residents needing to reach the 911 Dispatch Center’s non-emergency line are asked to call 406-454-6979 until phone service is fully restored.

Those attempting to contact City staff are encouraged to use the contact form available on the City’s website while phone systems remain affected.

City staff report that they are actively monitoring the situation and working closely with the service provider to restore full service as soon as possible.

