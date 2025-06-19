Jane Weber receives 2025 'Paris Gibson Award'

GREAT FALLS -- Jane Weber has been chosen as this year's recipient of the Paris Gibson Award.

The award was created several years ago to "honor the citizen who best embodies the vision and excellence exemplified by Gibson."

A news release from the City of Great Falls says that for more than three decades, Weber has dedicated herself to volunteer and professional activities.

According to the news release, she has significantly contributed to the preservation of Great Falls’ history and to the ongoing improvements of Great Falls residents’ quality of life.

In the early 1990s, Jane was appointed as the liaison between the Lewis & Clark Forest Service and the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center Fund, Inc. Due to her hundreds of volunteer hours, leadership, resources, and motivation provided to the group, she became the element that guided everyone through many challenges to see the project to completion, with the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center opening on May 3, 1998.

Weber's work with the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center didn’t end once the Center opened, but her contribution continued, as she would go on to become the first director of the facility.

After Weber retired from that position, she was elected to serve two terms as a Cascade County Commissioner. During her time as a Commissioner, Jane enjoyed working conscientiously to improve the quality of life for all county residents.

Weber also serves as the chair of the Big Sky Country National Heritage Area Committee, working to ensure historic stories of Central Montana are preserved for generations to come.

As this year's winner, Weber will will receive a $500 check provided by Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz of Steel Etc, which may be given to a charity of the her choice; a tree, donated by Steve Tilleraas of Tilleraas Landscape Nursery, planted in her honor, with a granite marker donated by Montana Granite; a plaque donated by Greg and Leanne Hall; a dinner for two at P. Gibson’s, donated by P. Gibson’s Sports Grill; and a ride in a 1918 Model T Ford at the Independence Day provided by Kurt Baltrusch of the Skunk Wagon Club.

Formal announcement of Weber as the winner of the 2025 Paris Gibson Award will be made at the first concert of the season by the Great Falls Municipal Band. The announcement will take place at 7:00 p.m. at the Gibson Bandshell, in Gibson Park on Wednesday, June 25. The concert is free and open to the public.

Previous winners of the award are:

