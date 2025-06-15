Jaycee Park pool opens Monday

GREAT FALLS — The Jaycee Park Pool at 23rd Avenue NE and Fourth Street will open for the season on Monday, June 16 and will be open through Sunday, August 10.

In addition to the pool at the complex, there is a double slide and a spray park. Hours are 1:00 – 5:45 p.m. daily.

Fees for the pools/spray park are $4.00 for youth 3-17, and $6.00 for adults. Pool rentals are available daily from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Rentals can be made through the Scheels Aim High Facility located at 900 29th Street South, the Park and Recreation Administration office at 1700 River Drive North, or online by clicking here.

At this time the Water Tower Pool at 34th Street and Seventh Avenue South will not be opening on Monday, June 16, due to a staffing shortage.

Interested applicants in becoming a lifeguard can apply online. The City of Great Falls provides lifeguard classes to hired lifeguards.

More information on the opening of the Water Tower pool will be posted on the Park & Recreation Facebook page.

For more information, call Scheels Aim High Aquatic & Recreation Facility, 406-727-6099.

The Electric City Water Park at 100 River Drive South (website) opened several days ago, and will be open through August 17 from noon until 6pm.

Among the features at the water park:



RipTide Slide

Lazy River

Power Tower Plunge - two slides that start from 20' tower

Swimming pool - heated outdoor swimming pool

Kersplash Climbing Wall

Flow Rider - down for the the 2025 season

Admission to the Electric City Water Park is $10 for adults; $7 for ages 3-17

