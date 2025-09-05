Jeremy Jones moves from fire chief to deputy city manager

GREAT FALLS — After nearly three decades with Great Falls Fire Rescue, Fire Chief Jeremy Jones is stepping into a new role as the city’s next deputy city manager. City manager Greg Doyon announced his appointment this week, calling it a significant step forward in strengthening leadership and enhancing organizational performance.

Kate McEwen reports - watch the video:

Jeremy Jones moves from firefighting to deputy city manager

Jones has served as fire chief since 2020, guiding the department through emergencies and advancements, and strengthened operations at local, state, and federal levels.

He said the past five years as fire chief opened his eyes to new possibilities.

“Five years ago I would’ve said I’ve hit the culmination of a wonderful career, but that experience exposed me to things of how the city operates that I never had exposure to before,” Jones said. “It opened a door that ignited a passion.“

As deputy city manager, Jones will work for Greg Doyon, and will oversee the City Clerk’s Office, the Great Falls Animal Shelter, Civic Center events, and the Neighborhood Council Liaison program. He will also manage strategic initiatives, projects, and help oversee daily city operations.

“It’s exciting to take a different path and a different focus, and still be able to provide services to the community that I was raised in and truly love,” Jones said.

Doyon, who promoted Jones to fire chief, said the appointment reflects his confidence in Jones’ leadership.

“I know Jeremy’s work ethic because I’ve known him for a while,” Doyon said. “He has a deep commitment to the community, and he has focused on developing his leadership skillset, beyond just the fire service, and in the community as well.”

The transition also means new leadership ahead for Great Falls Fire Rescue, as the city begins recruiting for its next fire chief in the coming weeks.

They will begin an open recruitment process soon, and both internal and external candidates will be welcome to apply. Doyon says the hiring process can take up to 6 to 8 months, and in some cases longer.

“There’s some things that we do internally when we have a change in leadership in the departments. We want to make sure that we do those reviews and make sure that we’re ready to recruit in the right way to get the right person for that position as well,” said Doyon.

Jones, a graduate of Montana State University-Billings with a bachelor’s degree in communications and business management, is currently pursuing a master’s in public administration from the University of Montana. He is also a member of Leadership Montana’s Class of 2024.

As he prepares for his new role as deputy city manager, Jones said his priority remains the same.

“There’s a vibe happening in our community. We’re seeing growth and change that is new to a lot of us, especially those of us that were born and raised here,” Jones said. “It’s an exciting time to be part of that, to have a different focus, and hopefully provide some guidance as we move forward.”

Jones is expected to transition into his new role in 30 to 45 days.

