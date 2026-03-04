Jeremy Virts chosen as new Great Falls Fire Chief

GREAT FALLS — Jeremy Virts has been chosen as the new Fire Chief of Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR), and will begin serving in his new role immediately.

Virts succeeds former Fire Chief Jeremy Jones, who retired from the position several months ago and currently serves as Deputy City Manager for the City of Great Falls.

Virts, who had been serving most recently as Assistant Chief of Operations, said in the news release, “It is an honor and privilege to lead this department. My focus will be on working to ensure our members are prepared and supported to serve our community safely and effectively, while strengthening partnerships and staying engaged with the people we are here to protect.”

The city advertised the Fire Chief position, received 28 applications, and officials interviewed five candidates.

City Manager Doyon says, “I look forward to working with Jeremy in his new role as Fire Chief. The community is fortunate to have someone with his experience leading the department.”

A news release from the City of Great Falls says that Virts brings more than two decades of public safety experience to the position. He began his career with the Great Falls Police Department in 2000, advancing to Senior Patrolman and serving as a medic with the High Risk Unit. In 2006, he joined Great Falls Fire Rescue, where he progressed through the ranks.

During his tenure with GFFR, Virts has served as a Paramedic Instructor, Captain, Acting Battalion Chief, Deputy Chief of Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and Assistant Chief of Operations. His career reflects broad operational experience, strong EMS leadership, and a commitment to professional development.

In addition to his fire service career, Virts served in the United States Army Reserve and has worked for several organizations as a paramedic.

Virts serves as Chair of the Great Falls 911 Emergency Medical System, Vice Chair of the Montana Fire Fighters Testing Consortium, EMS Coordinator of the Great Falls EMS System, and a member of the Montana EMS Board.

With a degree in paramedicine from Great Falls College MSU, Virts has continued to build his professional expertise through advanced leadership training, including Fire Officer I and Instructor C through the MSU Fire Services Training School and Command of Multi-Incident Operations through the National Fire Academy. He also serves as a State of Montana EMS Lead Instructor and maintains his national EMT-Paramedic certification.

