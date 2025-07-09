'Large police presence' as suspect is taken into custody

The Great Falls Police Department said just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, that there is a "large police presence" near the intersection of Ninth Avenue South and 18th Street.

Officers have taken a "high-risk suspect" into custody.

The agency says this is an active investigation and officers will be at the scene for a while longer.

There is no danger to the community.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.