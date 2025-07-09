'Large police presence' as suspect is taken into custody

The Great Falls Police Department said just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, that there is a "large police presence" near the intersection of Ninth Avenue South and 18th Street.
Officers have taken a "high-risk suspect" into custody.
The agency says this is an active investigation and officers will be at the scene for a while longer.
There is no danger to the community.
No other details have been released at this point.
We will update you if we get more information.
TRENDING
Family visiting Glacier National Park help save lives during Avalanche Creek rescue