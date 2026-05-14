GREAT FALLS — Michael and Nancy Halverson are leaving at the end of June after three years leading the Salvation Army chapter in Great Falls. The couple will relocate to Southern California for new assignments.

The Salvation Army may reassign officers every May, when leaders may receive new appointments to relocate and serve in a different role. Major Michael Halverson said relocating is one of the hardest parts of serving with the organization.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video here:

Leadership change at Salvation Army in Great Falls

"You create relationships with the with the folks, not, you know, not only the church folks, but the staff and the advisory boards and the and the volunteers. And so it's always difficult to, to leave a community after you've kind of created those relationships," Michael said.

In Southern California, Michael will train the next generation of Salvation Army leaders.

"I have been assigned to go to the Salvation Army Training School or the seminary, where I will be helping train cadets or the seminary students to become Salvation Army officers. And, that's definitely a new thing for me," Michael said.

Nancy will take on an educational role at the organization's Southern California headquarters.

"I will be doing, education mostly, so I'll be in a department at our headquarters down there. Working with other officers like myself who will be doing, continuing education," Nancy said.

Nancy said three years felt like a short time serving the community.

"It feels like it hasn't quite been enough for us to really get, involved in to do what we kind of wanted to do. So it's a little bittersweet. We've really come to enjoy living here and the kindness and wonderful people, that we've come to meet," Nancy said.

Michael said he will carry memories of Great Falls as a generous community, especially its volunteers.

"Great Falls is a great giving community, very supportive. And specifically, I think, with the volunteers I see some of these volunteers and I just think, wow, they're just amazing people who just really want to give, you know, for who knows what reasons. But the but they really have that heart to just give back to the community," Michael said.

Nancy said the resilience of the people of Great Falls is something she plans to carry with her into the next chapter of her life.

"They can, really weather all kinds of challenges. And I've kind of noticed that about a lot of people here, and I, I kind of take that with me, as just something that I strive to be more like," Nancy said.

Captains Jeffrey and Katie Brazeale will take over the Great Falls Salvation Army corps on July 1. The incoming officers bring 13 years of ministry experience.

