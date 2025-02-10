GREAT FALLS — The Lewis and Clark Foundation's annual online auction is a great way to support what the Foundation does at the Interpretive Center, while offering unique packages as well.

Lewis & Clark Foundation prepares for annual online auction

Elizabeth Moore has been with the Lewis and Clark Foundation since 2012.

Moore said, “We are a nonprofit organization, and we provide funding to the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center”

The Foundation raises money through the Interpretive Center gift shop as well as their annual fundraiser.

Moore said, “It is an online auction. We have just all kinds of incredible packages that we put up for bid.”

This is the 20th year of the fundraiser, which was an in-person event until COVID hit. However, being online has been hugely beneficial for the foundation.

Moore said, “It's actually been very nice being online. We have attracted a whole new audience and, yes, we do actually have bidders from all over the country, and even into Canada.”

Everything from trips and experiences to collectables and books are a part of the fundraiser, and they are looking for more packages to offer. Many local businesses are taking part in the event as well, like Roadhouse Diner.

Danica Gliko, Front of House Manager for Roadhouse Diner said, “We love to support the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and their foundation every year, as they provide immense value to Great Falls.”

Roadhouse Diner has been supporting the Lewis and Clark Foundation for years.

Gliko said, “We're very fortunate to have such a valuable resource in our community such as the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center. And their foundation makes sure that they're able to keep that fund going.”

This is the 20th year of the fundraiser, and community staples know the importance of keeping the Interpretive Center thriving.

Gliko said, “It really just brings you together. It's a sense of importance to Great Falls. It reminds you of the value of the Missouri River and the things that Lewis and Clark did.”

The auction begins April 16th and runs through the 20th, and the website is expected to be up by mid-March. The Interpretive Center is also fee free from now through February.