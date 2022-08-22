MacLean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center preps for annual fundraiser

GREAT FALLS — The MacLean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center will host its annual Fur Ball fundraiser on Saturday, August 27, at the Great Falls International Airport Event & Conference Center.

The event raises money to help the non-profit adoption center, and ensure its cats and dogs receive quality care and eventually, end up with a home of their own.

There will be silent and live auctions, a sit-down dinner, a raffle entry, and more.

“It’s just a bunch of fun stuff to get people excited about doing good for cats and dogs in the community,” says Misha John, marketing director for the center.

The Fur Ball has delivered successfully for years, and this year is expected to be no different: "This year’s event is sold out, we sold out weeks in advance, which is a great problem to have, so to speak.”

The adoption center was also excited to announce a very important milestone; John said, “We just recently achieved our 4000th adoption this past Saturday, so we are very proud and looking forward to 1000 more."

If you would like to donate online, click here . You can also drop off donations at the center, located at 900 25th Avenue NE in Great Falls; mail a donation to the center; or donate over the phone by calling 406-727-7387.



