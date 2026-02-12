Maria's Mexican Restaurant closes after 29 years serving Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — After nearly three decades of serving authentic Mexican cuisine to Great Falls, Maria's Mexican Restaurant has closed its doors permanently.

Owner Maria Cestel made the difficult decision to retire after 29 years due to slow business over the past year and a half.

"It's so slow. For one year and a half, and I can make it no more. And that's why I retire, and I say it's done," Cestel said. "I'm really upset, and I'm really happy because I give that community that Great Falls the best I can."

Regular customers like Pamela Pederson, who has been visiting Maria's for 15 years, expressed sadness about losing their favorite gathering spot.

"We like to come here like once a month or twice a month to get together. So we'll definitely change a lot of things. This is kind of like our hangout where we catch up on everything. And it's a Maria thing. So it's sad that it's closing and we'll have to find a new place to do it," Pederson said.

Cestel's son Cesar Llamas highlighted his mother's dedication to the community and her generous spirit.

"How much she cares about this community, how she's always there to help people day in, day out. And even if you don't have money, she still gives them a plate regardless," Llamas said.

Llamas emphasized that the authenticity of his mother's cooking came from the love she put into every dish.

The restaurant served as more than just a dining establishment, becoming a cornerstone of the community where families and friends gathered regularly.

Despite the challenges that led to the closure, Cestel remains grateful for the opportunity Great Falls provided her to build a successful business: "I'm glad Great Falls give me the opportunity to open my own business; 29 years, and I'm so happy what I did," Cestel said.

Maria's Mexican Restaurant is at 1220 Ninth Street South; the last day of business is scheduled for Saturday, February 14.



MORE RESTAURANT NEWS

WHAT: Panera Bread

WHERE: 1322 10th Avenue South

OPENING: February 16

Panera Bread is a counter-serve bakery/cafe chain with thousands of locations across the country, serving sandwiches, salads, pastries, and more. It is in the space formerly occupied by JB's Restaurant.

MTN News Panera in Great Falls, Montana

WHAT: Texas Roadhouse

WHERE: 1216 10th Avenue South (NE corner of the Holiday Village Mall parking lot)

WHEN: Opened on February 9

The restaurant serves dinner only Mondays through Thursdays from 4pm to 10pm and and Fridays from 3pm to 11pm. It will be open for lunch and dinner Saturdays from 11am to 11pm, and Sundays from 11am to 10pm. You can get in touch with Texas Roadhouse on their Facebook page or by calling 406-401-3201.

Texas Roadhouse opens in Great Falls, bringing jobs and community focus

WHAT: Pomodoro Italian Restaurant

WHERE: 1008 20th Street South

WHEN: Now open

Pomodoro (Facebook) is in the building that formerly housed Mrs. Wright's Pasties. They serve pasta, piadinas, and dolci, and will also serve gluten-free pasta.

Pomodoro restaurant opens in Great Falls

WHAT: Xóchitl

WHERE: 300 First Avenue South

WHEN: Now open

The Mexican restaurant is in the building formerly occupied Kellergeist, and before that, Bert & Ernie's restaurant. Click here to visit the Facebook page.

Xochitl Cocina & Tequila opens in Great Falls

WHAT: Little Light Coffee Co. & Mini Donuts

WHERE: 512 Central Avenue

WHEN: Now open

The new shop features handcrafted drinks, custom coffee flights, and mini-donuts.

Little Light Coffee Co. & Mini Donuts opens in Great Falls

WHAT: Pizza Ranch

WHERE: 2515 10th Avenue South

The restaurant opened several months ago and features pizza and chicken, and has an "arcade zone" of more than 5,000 square feet, along with themed party rooms. Click here to visit the Facebook page.

Pizza Ranch is now open in Great Falls

CHICK-FIL-A: The City of Great Falls confirmed that Chick-fil-A has submitted a preliminary traffic impact study to the city, which is an assessment of potential impacts a proposed development project might have on surrounding roads. The location is 711 10th Avenue South. The study will be reviewed by the City and the Montana Department of Transportation for a potential restaurant location at 711 10th Avenue South. The city provided the following statement on the situation: "Chick-fil-A hasn’t yet filed any paperwork with the City for demolition of the former paint building remaining on that block, nor has it filed any paperwork for the construction of a new restaurant. The traffic study submittal is a good sign the project is moving forward, however." The popular fast-food restaurant specializes in chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, and has more than 3,000 locations across the country, including several in Montana.

