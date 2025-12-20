GREAT FALLS — The sound of strings warming up and brass scales echoing down the hallway signals that holiday concert season has arrived at Meadow Lark Elementary School.

Sixth grade band and orchestra students put in extra practice as they prepared to take the stage and perform songs they’ve worked on for months. For many, it’s not just about the performance, it’s about seeing their hard work come together in front of family, friends, and classmates.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video:

Meadow Lark students strike a chord at holiday concerts

Meadow Lark is part of Great Falls Public Schools’ long-running instrumental music program, which gives students the opportunity to learn instruments as early as fifth grade and continue all the way through their senior year. From strings, brass, and woodwinds, students are introduced to a wide range of musical paths.

Jenny Painter, who teaches both band and orchestra at seven elementary schools across Great Falls, says the commitment she sees from students is what makes this time of year special.

“It’s really great to see how excited the kids are, especially this close to the concert,” Painter said. “They’re practicing, asking questions, and pushing themselves. That excitement and commitment is exactly what you hope for as a teacher.”

Painter says learning an instrument teaches more than music. It builds discipline, confidence, and teamwork, skills students carry with them long after elementary school.

Sixth grader Kari Ryan, who plays French horn, says band has become something she genuinely looks forward to.

“I really like playing,” Ryan said. “It’s fun, and it feels good when you finally get a part right. I think it’s really cool that our school lets us learn instruments like this.”

Down the hall from the band room, orchestra students were tuning strings and reviewing fingerings. Sixth grader Ellie Kosenda has been playing the cello and says orchestra has quickly become one of her favorite parts of the school day.

“I like how it sounds and how you can play with other people,” Kosenda said. “It’s fun. I probably wouldn’t have decided to play an instrument if we wouldn't have done it in school.”

As concert day approached, Painter said nerves are normal, but so is the pride.

“They might be a little nervous, but once they start playing, you can see how proud they are,” she said. “Watching that growth is the best part.”

The Meadow Lark holiday concerts completed on Friday with other holiday concerts from kindergarten up to 12th grade following suit. This time of year give’s students a chance to showcase not only seasonal music, but the dedication and teamwork they’ve built along the way — one note at a time.

