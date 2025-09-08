Metal-art moose is the latest addition to the River's Edge Trail

GREAT FALLS — Alex Smithson has created 15 out of 25 sculptures along the Rivers Edge Trail, with his most recent addition being a striking moose sculpture installed by Great Falls Park & Recreation in August.

It's located along River Drive across the street from the Trailside Dog Park.

Meet the artist, Alex Smithson:

"Definitely a challenge of just moving it around while I was constructing it, moving it into place once it was done, but actually used a small little plastic moose figurine for proportions and figuring out everything where it needed to be," Smithson said.

The sculptor draws his inspiration from the natural world around Montana.

"Animals I see in nature. It's cool to try to recreate them with metal, especially tools and scrap metal parts. I find. But definitely time in nature and just God's creations inspire me to try to recreate them," Smithson said.

Arthur Smovier, trails coordinator for the City of Great Falls, expressed amazement at Smithson's generosity.

"It's awesome. I can't believe it. He was offered $46,000 for this moose, and he decided he's going to donate it to the city. We're very fortunate to have Alex as part of the community here," Smovier said.

The city official hopes the sculpture will become a lasting attraction for residents and visitors alike.

"It's something that the community will enjoy for years and years to come. And it's just it's outstanding to have someone willing to do that for us. And we really appreciate Alex," Smovier said.

The moose sculpture joins Smithson's growing collection of metal art pieces that enhance the Rivers Edge Trail experience for walkers, runners, and cyclists throughout Great Falls.

