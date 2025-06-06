Montana This Morning: National Doughnut Day!

Did you know that the first Friday in June is celebrated as National Doughnut Day? Major Michael Halverson of the Salvation Army in Great Falls visited Montana This Morning to celebrate!

From the website National Day Calendar: "Each year on the first Friday in June, people participate in National Doughnut or Donut Day. This food holiday celebrates the delicious doughnut and honors the Salvation Army Lassies. In case you didn't know, the Salvation Army Lassies are the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during WWI. The Salvation Army created National Doughnut Day in 1938 to honor the women who served doughnuts to soldiers in World War I. This day began as a fundraiser for Chicago’s Salvation Army."