Montana tradition of welcoming foreign-exchange students continues

For decades, Montana has opened its doors to foreign exchange students, building bridges across continents and bringing global perspectives into local classrooms. More than 900 international students attend Montana high schools each year, with dozens of those placements occurring in Cascade County alone.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Foreign-exchange students welcome in Great Falls

Programs like Greenheart Exchange make these life-changing experiences possible for students and families alike.

“In the ideal host family? Well, we want somebody who is very interested in cultural exchange and learning about other cultures, but also somebody who wants to share everything about the American culture and the diverse things that are going on in our country,” said Randi Stratmeyer, Regional Director at Greenheart Exchange.

This year, a scholarship student from Japan named Sosuke hopes to join that tradition. With a unique partnership in place—his school in Japan has an agreement with Montana—Sosuke is seeking a host family in the state for the next academic year.

“So we have some students, our scholarship students like Sosuke, who have to be placed in specific areas because his school in Japan has an agreement with Montana,” Stratmeyer explained.

The exchange experience can look different for every student. Some know well in advance where they’ll be living, thanks to school agreements, while others find out their destination only shortly before departing their home country.

Julius Schilling of Germany, for example, didn’t know he would end up in Montana until after he signed up.

Speaking about his experience, Julius said, “No. First of all, I signed up for the whole year, and then my whole family gave pick me and I said, yes.”

Once he arrived in Great Falls, Julius joined Saint Patrick’s Academy, quickly finding his place in classes, sports, and school activities.

“I thought I would go to a big school, but then I came to Saint Patrick's, and it's like a smaller school, but I still like it. And it's super cool, like a small school sometimes has its benefits, too,” Julius shared.

Living with a host family is central to the exchange experience, helping students settle into daily routines and build lasting friendships.

For host student Juliet Purpura, the experience has brought new energy to her household: “It’s nice to have somebody else in the house because both of my sisters are moved out, and so it was nice to see somebody else. It's been a fun experience.”

As Montana schools and families continue to welcome international students like Sosuke, the foreign exchange tradition remains a cherished way to broaden horizons—for students, hosts, schools, and entire communities.

For more information contact Randi Stratmeyer at 817-513-9650.

