Month of Love Part 2: Flowers

GREAT FALLS — December is the most common month of the year for wedding proposals. This means that come February, most couple are starting to plan their summertime nuptials. This month I’m talking to four different wedding vendors to find out what couples should know about 2024 trends and common things to ask their vendors. This week: Flowers!



I talked with Jayde Annau about wedding flower considerations. She recommends contacting a florist at least sixmonths out, but for common dates or popular vendors you may need to be a full year ahead in order to beat the rush. Pantone, a color design foundation, sets the color of the year each December. For 2024 the theme color is Peach Fuzz. 2024’s trends are edging towards brighter colors.

“Any florist wants to know what your size of bridal part is, where your venue is, and how many guests you’re going to invite” she said. Luckily Great Falls has three well situated flower shops in the area. Whether you choose Electric City Conservatory, My Viola, or Herman’s Flowers, these shops have operated for decades and know exactly how to set up your day.

You can contact Jayde on Instagram @jayde_annau, or the flower shops at the contacts below.

Electric City Conservatory

www.ElectricCityConservatory.com

My Viola

www.MyViolaFloral.com

Herman’s

www.HermansFlowers.com