Month Of Love Part 3: Bridal Shops

GREAT FALLS — December is the most common time of year for wedding proposals. That means that some February many couples are working towards planning their summertime weddings. In the third segment of our four part series, I go to talk to Kathryn Wisnoski of Silhouette Bridal Studio in Great Falls.



“Sometimes we see brides will bring in a lot of people into their appointment. I always advise brides to hone it down to just a handful of their closest family members.” She added in the buying online is difficult since you don’t get to try on the dress and make sure it fits. “You only get that by going into a bridal shop”



She recommends that you already know your wedding colors and venue so that they can match you with the best kind of dress. “We’re seeing a lot of pops of color. We’re also seeing lots of bows”. Ordering times for dresses can be up to sixteen weeks, but she says that you need to have time for alterations as well. 9 months is the sweet spot for dress planning.

She assures brides that no request is too weird and that it is really a laid back experience. “Our goal is to give brides that best customer experience possible. This is a major purchase for brides and possibly the most important garment that they’ll ever wear. We feel honored to be a part of that”

James Rolin, MTN News

Silhouette Bridal can be reached on Instagram @SilhoBride, on Facebook here, or by phone at 406-564-6287.

