Need help with filing taxes?

GREAT FALLS — Rural Dynamics (RDI) is once again offering tax-filing help this year. RDI Tax Help is a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly program that provides free tax preparation and filing services to seniors and low-moderate income families and individuals.

RDI volunteer tax preparers are trained and IRS-certified.

RDI is located at #2 Fifth Street North (Suite 201) in Great Falls.

For more information, call RDI at 406-403-8162, email taxhelp@ruraldynamics.org, or click here.

WHAT TO BRING



All W-2 and 1099 Forms

Picture ID for All Taxpayers

Social Security Cards for All Family Members

Childcare Provider's Tax ID Number

Banking Information (Routing and Account numbers) for Direct Deposit

1095-A Health Insurance if Insured through the Marketplace

Last Year's Tax Return

Rural Dynamics also says you can file your federal and state taxes yourself at no cost using MyFreeTaxes. This option is best suited for those taxpayers with $73,000 or less of income and simple tax returns who would normally buy off-the-shelf tax software.

MyFreeTaxes provides free federal and state tax preparation and filing assistance for qualifying individuals and families. Click here to visit the website.