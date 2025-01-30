NeighborWorks Great Falls celebrates 45 years of community impact

GREAT FALLS — For 45 years, NeighborWorks Great Falls has played a vital role in helping thousands of people achieve homeownership, and its impact continues to grow.

James Rolin reports:

NeighborWorks Great Falls celebrates 45 years

A Milestone Celebration

While the official anniversary date was January 7th, NeighborWorks Great Falls is using the entire year to commemorate the occasion.

“We had a kind of an internal celebration on our actual birth date,” said Sherrie Arey, Executive Director of NeighborWorks Great Falls. “But we usually are using the whole year as our celebration.”

One of the major additions for 2025 is a special event—the organization’s first-ever masquerade ball.

“The biggest thing that we'll be adding is our end-of-year fun drive celebration,” Arey said. “This year, it will be a masquerade ball hosted at The Newberry on April 5th—4/5, to go with our 45th anniversary.”

Transforming Great Falls

Since its inception, NeighborWorks Great Falls has had a profound impact on the community.

“We've actually helped over 5,000 homeowners,” Arey said. “We have counseled over 20,000 individuals and have probably over 30,000 clients in total. Each year, a little bit has gone a long way to make a huge impact in our community.”

The organization initially started as a collaborative effort between local businesses, banks, and the city to revitalize downtown Great Falls through small repair loans. Over the years, its role has expanded significantly.

Addressing the Housing Crisis

As the demand for housing in Great Falls grows, NeighborWorks is working with the community to create more homes.

“Great Falls has always been a wonderful blue-collar town, and we’re being discovered now,” Arey said. “We work hand-in-hand with the city to try to figure out where we can help fill in and provide needed homes, duplexes, or apartments.”

The organization has also been involved in numerous home construction projects. The High School House Project has created 47 homes, the Owner-Built Project has added 175, and NeighborWorks is currently renovating the Batts Building to provide more apartment living.

Looking to the Future

Beyond the numbers, NeighborWorks Great Falls is about strengthening the community.

“At the end of the day, we work with your neighbors. We work with your sons and daughters when they’re deciding to get a home,” Arey said. “We work with your employees that are moving to Great Falls to help them create roots in our community. Buy here, live here, and help us grow as a community together.”

As NeighborWorks Great Falls marks its 45th year, its mission remains the same—to provide affordable housing opportunities and build a stronger Great Falls for future generations.

