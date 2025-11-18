New director chosen for Great Falls Public Library

GREAT FALLS — Amy Dissmeyer has been chosen as the next director of the Great Falls Public Library.

The library Board of Trustees voted last week to offer Dissmeyer the position. Her first day on the job will be January 5, 2026.

Dissmeyer comes to Great Falls from Spirit Lake, Iowa, where she served as the director of the Spirit Lake Public Library; before that, she was director at the Hastings Public Library in Hastings, Nebraska for 15 years.

She earned a graduate degree in Library Information Science from the University of Denver, and an undergrad degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Dissmeyer will succeed Susie McIntyre, who had served in the role since 2019 and announced her retirement earlier this year.

A farewell party for McIntyre is scheduled for Tuesday, December 9, from 5pm to 6pm at the library; it is open to all.