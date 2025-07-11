New leader announced for the Lewis & Clark Foundation

GREAT FALLS — The Lewis & Clark Foundation board announced this week the retirement of executive director Elizabeth Moore, effective July 31, 2025, and the selection of new executive director Kelly Paladino. Paladino will begin the transition starting on Monday, July 14, 2025.

The Lewis & Clark Foundation supports the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center by securing money for onsite and educational programming, staffing, and facility enhancements.

The agency said in a news release that Moore served in this position for the last four years.

Moore said, “I have loved every minute of the nearly 13 years I’ve been with the Foundation, and it will be hard to step away from a mission for which I’ve developed such a passion. The volunteers and staff have become a second family. I know I’m leaving it in great hands and I’m excited to see where Kelly takes it.”

Paladino has served as the Director of Sales and Special Events for the Lewis & Clark Foundation for the past four years. Her previous jobs include Development Director at the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art, Program Director at the Dr. Noble Irwin Healthcare Foundation in Saskatchewan, Canada; and executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters in Alberta, Canada. Her extensive background in fundraising, event management, and marketing will be a valuable asset to the Foundation.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this incredible organization into its next chapter,” said Paladino.

“The entire team of volunteers, partners, and staff are elated for the Lewis and Clark Foundation Board’s decision to promote Kelly into the Executive Director position. Kelly has proven herself beyond measure as the Foundation’s Sales and Events Director, and we know she’ll bring that same passion, purpose, and pride into her new role leading the foundation ever forward” said Duane Buchi, Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center Director.