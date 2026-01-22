New municipal court judge appointed in Great Falls

The Great Falls City Commission has unanimously selected Cassidy Blomgren as the new municipal court judge, replacing Steven Bolstad who served on the bench for 11 years.

The court is responsible for traffic citations, misdemeanor criminal cases, city ordinance violations, and orders of protection.

Great Falls Municipal Court judge appointed

"There was one that stood up above the crowd, and that was Cassidy. For me, it was her long-time experience in this field, immensive experience," said City Commissioner Joe McKenney,

In her most recent position, Blomgren serves as a city prosecutor.

City Commissioner Shannon Wilson says one of Blomgren's strengths is empathy: "I think her care for all that are involved in cases, there's a lot of empathy for the participants in court, for victims."

McKenney says Bolstad had a huge impact and believes Blomgren has what it takes to do the job.

"Bolstad was absolutely an asset to our community. It's sad that that he has retired. Those are big shoes to fill, and I think she can fill them," McKenney said.

Blomgren will begin on January 30 and will finish the remainder of Bolstad's term through December 31, 2027. The municipal judge position will be up for election again.

(JANUARY 16, 2026) The City of Great Falls is searching for its next municipal judge to replace Steven Bolstad, who served 11 years behind the bench and retired on January 1, 2026. City commissioners must fill the vacancy left by Bolstad within 30 days, according to state law.

The city commission on Friday hosted a special work session meeting inside the city chambers to interview three candidates.

The three candidates are Cassidy Blomgren, a current city prosecutor; Cayle Mark Halberg, a private attorney; and Theresa Diekhans, a current deputy County Attorney.

The judge must meet certain requirements under state law, which includes being admitted to the practice of law in Montana for at least three years prior to election and being a resident and qualified elector at the time of appointment.

Commissioners will make a decision for the municipal judge at the commission meeting on January 20.

The next judge will finish off Bolstad's term through December 31, 2027, and will have to run again to serve another four years.