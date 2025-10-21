Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

No injuries in Great Falls house fire

Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a kitchen fire at 1430 Eighth Avenue NW on Monday, October 20, 2025.
MTN News
Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a kitchen fire at 1430 Eighth Avenue NW on Monday, October 20, 2025.
Posted
and last updated

Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a kitchen fire at 1430 Eighth Avenue NW on Monday, October 20, 2025.

The agency said in a news release that fire was reported at 6:39 pm, and firefighters arrived at the scene at 6:44 pm.

Firefighters found smoke showing from the residence, and all occupants and pets were safely out of the house.

Crews entered the residence and quickly extinguished the fire.

TRENDING
3 people dead after plane crashes in Montana Changes for Montana Millionaire 2025 Montana man stops out-of-control car, saves driver Coming up: Halloween Events in Great Falls

The fire caused heavy damage to the kitchen and smoke damage to the remainder of the residence.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, as the stove inadvertently got turned on while numerous items were located on the stovetop.

The occupant of the residence has been placed in contact with the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App