No injuries in Great Falls house fire

Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a kitchen fire at 1430 Eighth Avenue NW on Monday, October 20, 2025.

The agency said in a news release that fire was reported at 6:39 pm, and firefighters arrived at the scene at 6:44 pm.

Firefighters found smoke showing from the residence, and all occupants and pets were safely out of the house.

Crews entered the residence and quickly extinguished the fire.

The fire caused heavy damage to the kitchen and smoke damage to the remainder of the residence.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, as the stove inadvertently got turned on while numerous items were located on the stovetop.

The occupant of the residence has been placed in contact with the American Red Cross.