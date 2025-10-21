Vehicle crashes into Toby's House Crisis Nursery

GREAT FALLS — A vehicle crashed into Toby's House Crisis Nursery in Great Falls on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

It happened shortly after 2 p.m. on the 400 block of Fifth Street North.

Toby's House staff said that all children and staff members are OK, but "understably shaken up."

All parents have been notified and are retrieving their children.

The agency said: "We appreciate everyone's concern and love, and we will be closed until further notice for both resources and childcare. We are so grateful that everyone will be okay, and that no one was harmed physically."

There is no word at this point on what caused the vehicle to crash into the building.

We will update you if we get more information.

Toby’s House was created in honor of October "Toby" Perez, a two-year-old girl who died at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend in Great Falls in 2011. The crisis nursery provides short-term care for children voluntarily brought there by a parent or legal guardian.

Toby’s House’s mission is to prevent child abuse and neglect by providing accessible emergency child care for a number of reasons - for example, if the caregiver is resolving personal issues and cannot care for the child as they would like, emergency custody issues, medical emergencies, or for mental health or sobriety support.

