No injuries in overnight fire at Great Falls motel

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release on Monday that the fire was reported at about 7:10 p.m. on Sunday at Ski’s Western Motel.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one room of the motel, and had it extinguished within 10 minutes, according to Assistant Fire Chief Mike McIntosh.

There were four occupants of the room - two adults and two juveniles - who were placed in another room for the time being, and no injuries were reported.

No other hotel occupants were displaced.

The American Red Cross was notified and in contact with the occupants for additional assistance.

The room along with the occupant’s personal belongings were destroyed.

The cause of the fire was determined to be the unintentional placement of clothes on top of a heating unit.

We will update you if we get information about any fundraisers or details of donation drives to help the occupants.



(1st REPORT, JANUARY 26) Emergency crews responded to a structure in Great Falls on Sunday, January 26, 2025.

KRTV was first notified about the fire at about 7:30 p.m. by a person who saw firefighters and police officers in the area.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said at about 8:15 p.m.: "GFFR crews are on the scene of a trailer fire near Skis Western motel on 10th Ave so."

Skis Western motel is at the intersection of 10th Avenue South and 24th Street.

We have been told that at least one family has lost many personal possessions, and a donation drive is being started.

At this point, there are no reports of any serious injuries, nor the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you when we get more information, including any fundraisers or details of donation drives.