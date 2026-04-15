No injuries reported in Great Falls house fire (April 14, 2026)

A house fire in Great Falls displaced residents on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release that it happened at about 6:40 p.m. at 1309 2nd Avenue North.

Engine 1 arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the residence. All occupants had safely evacuated prior to firefighters’ arrival.

The occupants said the fire had started in a second-floor bedroom and that several pets remained inside the home.

Firefighters initiated an exterior fire attack through a bedroom window to quickly knock down the flames, then transitioned to an interior attack to extinguish the remaining fire.

A search was conducted of the first floor and basement; firefighters found the pets and safely removed them from the residence.

The fire caused significant damage to the bedroom, with smoke damage extending throughout the second floor. Additional damage occurred to the exterior of the home as a result of the fire and suppression efforts.

The occupants were displaced and have been referred to the American Red Cross for assistance.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be electrical in nature.

We will update you if we get information about any donation drives or fundraisers to help the residents.

GFFR said that electrical fires can happen without warning. You can reduce your risk by:



Avoiding overloaded outlets and extension cords

Replacing damaged or frayed cords

Using surge protectors when appropriate

Having older wiring inspected by a qualified electrician

Testing smoke alarms monthly and keeping fresh batteries installed