Nominations open for the 2025 Paris Gibson Award

Nominations are now open for the annual Paris Gibson Award, named for the founder of Great Falls. The award was created "to honor the citizen who best embodies the vision and excellence exemplified by Gibson."

The City of Great Falls said in a news release that to be eligible for the award, selected by previous Paris Gibson Award winners, a nominee must meet the following criteria:



Is currently a resident of Great Falls

Has provided significant impact to the City of Great Falls

Has provided leadership for the community through volunteerism

Has performed selfless action for the betterment of the community

The winner will receive a $500 check provided by Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz of Steel Etc., to be donated to a charity of the winner’s choice; memorial tree donated by Tilleraas Nursery and granite marker provided by Montana Granite; a winners plaque, donated by Greg and Leanne Hall; a dinner for two at P. Gibson’s, donated by P. Gibson’s Sports Grill; and a ride in a 1918 Model T Ford provided by Kurt Baltrusch of the Skunk Wagon Club in the Independence Day Parade.

The winner will be announced before the Great Falls Municipal Band Concert at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25 in Gibson Park.

Nomination forms are available at the Park & Recreation Office (1700 River Drive North) or by clicking here. Deadline for entries is May 8, 2025.

Previous winners of the award are:

