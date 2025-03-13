GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department seized 20 cats from a resident’s home this week:

Twenty cats and a dog were taken into protective custody from a Great Falls residence by Animal Control Officers (ACO) this week. The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release that ACOs received an anonymous report from a community member concerned about the possibility of 40 cats living in very poor conditions in the basement of a residence on 12th Street North.



The ACOs tried to conduct a welfare check but were unable to obtain permission to enter the home. Further investigation, with the assistance of Montana Probation & Parole Officers and GFPD detectives, resulted in the Cascade County Attorney’s Office issuing a search warrant for Aggravated Animal Cruelty. The ACOs, accompanied by patrol officers and detectives, removed 18 cats from the residence on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, and retrieved two more cats from the home on Wednesday

Doctor Amanda Spencer loves animals, and through her work as a veterinarian, she knows what proper care looks like for cats.

Owning animals in Great Falls, according to city ordinance

Dr. Spencer said, “The five freedoms. So freedom from hunger and thirst. Freedom from pain and injury. Freedom from discomfort. Freedom from fear and distress. And freedom to perform normal behaviors.”

The Great Falls city ordinances says conviction of cruelty to animals can lead to a $1000 fine or imprisonment up to one year.

Dr. Spencer said, “Being kept in a, you know, small space with multiple other pets, I would assume that it was very hard for them to perform their daily normal behaviors.”

As always, look out for potential warning signs if you think a neighbor is being cruel to animals.

Dr. Spencer said, “Sometimes people don't always recognize what the problem is. But also don't be afraid because those problems once investigated by an animal control officer, are pretty easily, you know, dismissed.”

When owning animals in Great Falls, it’s important to know the rules. According to city ordinances, you can have up to two cats and two dogs. Any more than that you would need a multiple animal permit.

Laramie Smovir, operations manager for the Great Falls Animal Shelter said, “Within the city limits, there isn't a whole lot of reason that anyone would potentially be approved for up to 20 animals at any point in time.”

The seized animals were taken to the Great Falls Animal Shelter.

Smovir said, “The animals are here. They are, healthy. We are caring for those that need any sort of treatment. And we'll continue to do so until, we no longer need to.”

Caring for the animals takes a lot of resources and will put financial strain on the shelter.

Smovir said, “We have to vaccinate all of these animals. We have to feed them every day. We have to clean their kennels every day. We have to do all of the things. And we as animal lovers, of course, don't want to just leave them in their kennels and let them live out the next couple of months of their lives.”

The investigation continues; we will update you if we get more information.