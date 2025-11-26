GFPS Foundation director Stephanie Becker is stepping down

GREAT FALLS — Stephanie Becker, executive director of the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation for the past five years, has announced that she will resign in March 2026.

"I have faith that if there is an exit, there is someone in the wings that's equipped to take it into the next phase. I am very hopeful that that's what we'll see," Becker remarked.

Becker described the choice as both purposeful and timely.

"I just felt like it was time. It was also really important to me that it happened in a very visible way," she remarked.

During her tenure, the foundation enhanced its workforce structure, expanded financial support from community partners, and examined its teacher grant program more closely, which is one of its key services.

Board Chair Jamie Marshall praised Becker for laying the groundwork for sustained success.

“She's done a phenomenal job, and the foundation really is primed and ready to continue to just soar. And that's truly because of this community,” Marshall explained.

The Great Falls Public Schools Foundation works to improve education by helping teachers and students throughout the district.

“We do that by partnering with our community. We have four specific areas we really focus on. Those are scholarships, grants, building enhancement, which are capital projects, and then student and teacher recognition,” Marshall noted.

With Becker's retirement, the foundation will soon begin the search for a new executive director — someone who will be the organization's face and primary point of contact.

“I care very much about ensuring that it is equipped to move into that next phase. And I, I am certain that everything is set up in a way to allow that person to thrive,” Becker said.

The foundation expressed gratitude for Becker's contributions throughout her five years in office.

