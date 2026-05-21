Pasta Montana hosts case sale for the public

GREAT FALLS — Pasta Montana hosted a pasta case sale open to the public on Wednesday, with a packed drive-thru set up with pallets of pasta as workers loaded vehicles with varieties including long elbows and flat egg noodles.

The pasta is not available on grocery store shelves. Pasta Montana normally sells its product to the food service industry, and the case sale brings that pasta directly to the community.

Chief Operating Officer and Plant Manager Randy Gilbertson said it's wonderful to talk with customers.

"Everybody is so appreciative and thankful for what we do. Hearing the stories of how they use our pasta, whether it's feeding families, feeding football teams. Yeah, it's just great, we love interacting with the folks, and it makes for a fun day," Gilbertson said.

Pasta Montana will announce its next case sale in late summer or early fall on their Facebook page.

