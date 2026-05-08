Police are investigating a 'serious incident; in Great Falls (May 8)

The Great Falls Police Department in investigating what it calls a "serious incident" on Friday, May 8, 2026.

The agency said in a news release at about 3:10 p.m. that the incident is along the 1000 block of 12th Street NW.

There is an "increased police presence" and officers will likely be in the vicinity for some time.

The GFPD says that a a person has been taken into custody, and determined that there is no threat to nearby schools; school will continue as normal.

If you live in this area, you're asked to assist by following instructions of officers at the scene.

No other details have been released; we will update you if we get more information.