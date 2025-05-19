Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Police in Great Falls are investigating a 'suspicious' death

The Great Falls Police Department is investigating what it calls a "suspicious death."
MTN News
The Great Falls Police Department is investigating what it calls a "suspicious death."
The Great Falls Police Department is investigating what it calls a "suspicious death."
Posted
and last updated

The Great Falls Police Department is investigating what it calls a "suspicious death." The agency said that just before 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of an "active disturbance' near Central Avenue and Sixth Street.

VIDEO:

GFPD investigating a 'suspicious' death

Officers found a person deceased near the intersection of First Avenue North and Fifth Street; the identity of the person has not yet been released.

The circumstances of the person’s death, and the nature of the disturbance, are being investigated.

Police are searching for a vehicle that was taken from the scene: a 2003 white Ford F-250 with a long bed, with Montana license plate 2-36260C.

The agency said the vehicle is likely being driven by an female who is wanted for questioning regarding this case.

The female is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • Reddish blond hair
  • About 25-35 years old
  • Approximately 5’6”
  • Medium build
  • Wearing jeans, a white tank top with horizontal black or grey stripes, and a dark colored, zippered, hooded jacket

Anyone who may have information about this vehicle’s whereabouts or has seen a person matching this description driving such vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.

(UPDATE, 9:12 p.m.) The GFPD says that the suspect is now in custody and the vehicle has been located.

We will update you as we get more information.

TRENDING
Police in Great Falls are investigating a 'suspicious' death Bye-bye, Birds: scooters are leaving Great Falls Horse rescued from Yellowstone River by helicopter Recent Obituaries

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App