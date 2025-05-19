Police in Great Falls are investigating a 'suspicious' death

The Great Falls Police Department is investigating what it calls a "suspicious death." The agency said that just before 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of an "active disturbance' near Central Avenue and Sixth Street.
Officers found a person deceased near the intersection of First Avenue North and Fifth Street; the identity of the person has not yet been released.
The circumstances of the person’s death, and the nature of the disturbance, are being investigated.
Police are searching for a vehicle that was taken from the scene: a 2003 white Ford F-250 with a long bed, with Montana license plate 2-36260C.
The agency said the vehicle is likely being driven by an female who is wanted for questioning regarding this case.
The female is described as:
- Caucasian
- Reddish blond hair
- About 25-35 years old
- Approximately 5’6”
- Medium build
- Wearing jeans, a white tank top with horizontal black or grey stripes, and a dark colored, zippered, hooded jacket
Anyone who may have information about this vehicle’s whereabouts or has seen a person matching this description driving such vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.
(UPDATE, 9:12 p.m.) The GFPD says that the suspect is now in custody and the vehicle has been located.
We will update you as we get more information.