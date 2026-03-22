Police investigating early-morning shooting in Great Falls

The Great Falls Police Department is investigating an early-morning shooting that happened on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

The agency said in a news release that 911 dispatchers received several reports at about 3:30 a.m. of a disturbance with shots fired along the 800 block of First Avenue North.

When officers arrived, a person ran away from the scene, causing officers to suspect the person was involved and engage in a brief chase.

With that person in custody, officers recognized the original disturbance had dispersed prior to their arrival.

Officers inspected the area and found evidence a gun had "likely been fired recently."

As officers secured the scene and interviewed witnesses, they learned a person called 911 to report a family member arrived home with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a Great Falls hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The GFPD says it has not yet taken a suspect into custody, and said: "We believe the incident to be isolated to those involved and that there is no threat to the community. We will continue to investigate."

We will update you if we get more information.