Police respond to reports of gunshots in Great Falls

Police officers responded to reports of gunshots in Great Falls on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. The reports began coming in shortly before 9 p.m. with several people reporting that they heard gunshots.

Police officers are investigating in the vicinity of Fourth Avenue South and 11th Street.

An officer at the scene confirmed that multiple shots were fired and that one person was injured.

The officer said that there is no danger to the public.

In addition to the Great Falls Police Department, the Cascade County Sheriff's Office has also responded to the area.

Police ask that people avoid the area if possible as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information that might help is asked to contact the GFPD.

We will update you when we get more information.