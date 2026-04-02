Power outage hits parts of Great Falls (April 2, 2026)

(UPDATE) We began receiving reports that power was restored at about 6:20 p.m.



A power outage is affecting thousands of people in Great Falls on Thursday, April 2, 2026.

The outage is affecting at least 2,031 customers as of 5:17 p.m., according to the NorthWestern Energy outage map, primarily on the east side of Great Falls.

A customer can be a residence, apartment complex, or a business, meaning that several thousand people are affected by this outage.

NorthWestern Energy says that crews are working to determine the cause of the outage and restore service as quickly and safely as possible.

There is no word yet on when power will be restored, nor the suspected cause of the outage.

REMINDER: if traffic signals are not working, intersections must be treated as "all-ways stop."