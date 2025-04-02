Proposed resurfacing for several roads in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Transportation is soliciting public comments on a proposal that will resurface three sections of roads in Great Falls.

The three project areas are:



Old Havre Highway, from the intersection with Smelter Avenue to US Highway 87

US 87 from just south of junction with Old Havre Highway north to just past the junction with Great Bear Avenue

River Drive, from the intersection junction with 15 Street North to the junction with 38 Street North

The agency said in a news release that proposed work includes milling the existing surface, applying a new overlay, and finishing with a seal and cover (chip seal), upgraded pavement markings and signage.

The River Drive section will receive chip seal and pavement markings only. The purpose of the project is to preserve the condition of the roadway surface and extend its service life.

Construction is tentatively planned for 2027 depending on completion of design and availability of funds. No new right-of-way is anticipated; some utility adjustments may be necessary.

Comments can be submitted online by clicking here, or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation - Great Falls, PO Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Be sure to note that comments are for project UPN 10316000.

People can call Great Falls District Preconstruction Engineer James Combs at 406-454-5900 with questions or comments about the project.