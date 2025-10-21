GREAT FALLS — As Halloween approaches, the kids at Giant Springs Elementary School are getting into the spirit, thanks to a long-standing collaboration with Torgerson's Equipment.

Torgerson's, a farm and ranch supply company serving Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming, has been delivering pumpkins to classrooms around the region for approximately 20 years to celebrate the season while also teaching children about agriculture.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video:

Pumpkin giveaway delights Great Falls students

Since the program's inception, the corporation has donated more than 43,000 pumpkins to students.

"We just get to enjoy watching the kids' faces," said Brett Hatler, a corporate administrative expert for Torgerson's. "It's a lot of fun to be able to give back to the community."

During the giveaway, each child gets to choose their own pumpkin; some of them are so large that they need to be rolled across the playground.

Hatler said the idea is to help children choose "the right pumpkin for them."

Beyond the fun and tradition, instructors think the pumpkins have a significant impact.

With rising food prices, particularly for pumpkins, some families may miss out on this festive tradition.

"Many of our students are underserved," stated first-grade teacher Danna Sanders. "Seeing community members and local businesses show up for them gives our kiddos a chance at a core childhood memory they might have missed."

The pumpkins also serve as an instructional tool. After taking pumpkins home to carve or decorate with their families, students return to class to incorporate them into scientific courses and writing exercises.

For the kids, it's all about the excitement. When asked what he meant to do with his pumpkin, one child said bluntly: "Uh… throw it in the road."

Whether for study or fun, the tradition's message remains the same: community is important.

