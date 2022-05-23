Watch
Renovation underway on Rocky Mountain Building in Great Falls (video)

Posted at 5:56 PM, May 23, 2022
GREAT FALLS — In June 2021, Alluvion Health bought the Rocky Mountain Building in downtown Great Falls; renovation of the building is now underway. Alluvion plans to incorporate all of its services under one roof.

Built in 1914, the Rocky Mountain Building was previously the home of Rocky Mountain Fire Insurance Company, the Pantages Theater, and Public Drug. In 2009, a fire compromised the integrity of several floors of the building, and it has been vacant since then.

