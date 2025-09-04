Rescued animals getting ready for adoption in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Dozens of dogs and cats rescued from a recent animal cruelty case in Cascade County are continuing their road to recovery at the Maclean-Cameron Adoption Center. The shelter took in 37 animals following the case, many arriving dirty or in need of routine medical care.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video:

Rescued animals getting ready for adoption

Staff say the days following their arrival have been focused on observing them, updating vaccinations, and building trust with the animals.

"When we first took in the animals, they were in individual kennels. They looked very timid and afraid. It was apparent to us that the animals had likely been in the kennels for the majority of their lifetime," said Pam Volk, director of the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center. "In order to continue to get them ready to be adopted out. We’re giving them lots of love. We’re working to make sure they know how to walk on a lead. So we’re just getting ready for them to be animals in a home that can be loved.“

In the meantime, the shelter is asking for community support. Volunteers are needed for daily chores such as dishes, laundry, and kennel cleaning.

Donations of blankets, food, and toys are also in high demand as the shelter cares for the influx of animals.

Katie Ober, executive assistant at the facility, explained, "When it comes to caring for the animals in our facility, there are so many moving parts involved, so we always need help with so many various tasks. Such as enriching our animals, walking our dogs, doing dishes, laundry, and restocking. There is all sorts of things that all different people can help with."

MTN News

While the animals are not ready for adoption, the shelter is prioritizing pairing and placing them in suitable homes. Ensuring the potential adopters are vetted and have the opportunity to form a bond with the animal beforehand.

From the MCAAC:

Our staff has spent this past week assessing the current situation and creating a plan moving forward! With 37 new faces at MCAAC, there has been a lot of assessing, vaccinating, and cleaning! If you are interested in adopting, volunteering, or donating, read below to see how you can help!



ADOPTION: Right now, we have adoption viewing and adoptions available by appointment. Please call 406-727-7387 to schedule your appointment! All available animals have discounted adoption fees! Adoption fees for cats are now $25 and our dog adoption fees are $50.



VOLUNTEERS: If you are one of our current adult volunteers, we would love for you to stop by! We are needing help with dishes, laundry, and other various cleaning tasks!



DONATIONS: We are looking for in-kind as well as monetary donations to help us cover the cost of caring for these precious animals. We are looking for donations of towels, blankets, dog and cat toys, dog treats, and Science Diet Adult Dog and Science Diet Puppy food.

For information about fostering an animal, contact the MCAAC by clicking here; donations can be made directly to the MCAAC by clicking here.

(AUGUST 29, 2025) Tiffany Kay Bourdeau has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a felony, in connection with the seizure of dozens of animals in Sun Prairie. The following animals were found at the property along Eisenhower Drive in Sun Prairie: 37 dogs; eight cats; one snake; five lizards; and one hedgehog. The deputies also found four dead dogs.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

'Large-scale' animal cruelty case investigated in Sun Prairie

When deputies arrived on Wednesday to investigate after receiving a report about dogs on the property, they talked with Bourdeau, who agreed to let them look at the property and take photographs. Deputies were also allowed to enter the residence with the permission of Burdeau. Inside, deputies saw 30 dogs, some in kennels, and others loose. Deputies observed kennels were stacked on top of each other and had feces and urine in them.

Court documents note that prior to a search warrant being executed at the property on Wednesday, there had been several other calls for service at the property since July 7th. The calls cited many animals on the property, and some cited a pungent or foul odor of feces emanating from the residence.

When deputies arrived on Wednesday to investigate, they talked with Burdeau, who agreed to let them look at the property and take photographs.

Deputies were also allowed to enter the residence with the permission of Burdeau. Inside, deputies saw 30 dogs, some in kennels, and others loose. Deputies observed kennels were stacked on top of each other and had feces and urine in them.

A veterinarian was called to the property to assess the living conditions of the property and the residence.

According to court documents, the veterinarian said, "It is absolutely cruel to have these animals in these small kennels, covered in feces, adding that the living conditions were "disgusting,” 'uninhabitable," and "inhumane.”

The animals were seized and are now being cared for at the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center (MCAAC) in Great Falls.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said that volunteers to foster the animals and donations to care for them are needed, as the animals must be vaccinated and cared for as the investigation continues.

Donations can be made via the Sheriff's Legacy Foundation website by clicking here.

For information about fostering an animal, contact the MCAAC by clicking here; donations can also be made directly to the MCAAC by clicking here.