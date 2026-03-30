Rise Athletics sends teams to World Championship

Hard work, dedication, and pride filled the CMR High School gym on Sunday as Rise Athletics gave family, friends, and supporters one last look at the routines that earned their teams a spot on the world stage.

The Great Falls competitive cheer program is sending several teams to the Worlds event in Orlando, Florida, marking a major milestone built on months of intense training, discipline, and dedication.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video here:

Rise Cheer in Great Falls headed to championships

“We are taking four awesome teams this year,” explained head coach Emma McCarthy. “The hard work and dedication our athletes have put in is truly immeasurable.”

During the sendoff showcase, athletes performed full routines, hitting stunts, tumbling passes, and choreography they’ve spent countless hours perfecting. The event not only highlighted their talent by also the work it took to get there.

McCarthy said the moment was powerful for both athletes and supporters.

“You can feel the energy here. So, so proud of these teams. Our season starts in May and doesn’t end until April. Unlike other sports, they don’t get a break, and they still show up every day. I’m so proud of all the hard work they put in this season.”

Earning a bid to Worlds is no small feat in competitive cheer. Teams must compete at a high level throughout the season, often traveling and facing top programs before qualifying for the international competition.

For the athletes, this opportunity goes beyond the mat.

“We’ve been putting all the work in so we can go out there and do the best we possibly can,” said cheerleader Hadley. “It’s the biggest competition so we’re excited.”

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Sunday’s showcase served as both a celebration and a sendoff, giving the community a chance to rally behind the teams before they leave to compete among the best in the world.

The teams will compete for four days and represent Great Falls proudly.

“Each year we continue to push the limits of what Montana cheerleading has seen and cheering in general,” McCarthy added. “Rise Athletics has made me so proud as a program as a whole, and each and every single one of those athletes. Watching them grow from month to month, week to week, year-to-year just inspires me so much.”

