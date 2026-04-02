GREAT FALLS — Two community-driven fundraisers are underway at Riverview Elementary School as the school's PTA looks to enhance both the student experience and a central gathering space: the cafeteria.

The centerpiece of the effort is the Cafeteria Refresh Fundraiser. Money will be used to replace aging cafeteria tables—some dating back to 1984—as well as install sound-dampening panels, apply a fresh coat of paint, and improve seating in the cafeteria.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Riverview PTA fundraising to revamp cafeteria and boost student experience

“We're looking to raise $38,000. Some of the tables, they're almost as old as me, and it's time for them to be updated for these kiddos,” said PTA member Tara Tronson-Strunk.

The upgrades are about more than just appearances; the PTA hopes to create a space where students can enjoy lunch, connect with friends, and gather for community events.

“Dampen the sound in this room, because it is a place where they come to enjoy lunch and meet with our friends, and we do community events and stuff in here,” Tronson-Strunk said.

At the same time, the Riverview PTA Raffle Calendar is back for the month of May. This fundraiser gives participants 31 chances to win daily prizes totaling more than $3,100, all generously donated by businesses and families. The fundraiser will culminate in a grand prize drawing for a $500 Albertsons gift card in June.

“The grand prize is my favorite because right now I know everybody's struggling a little bit with groceries, and we were able to get a $500 gift card to Albertsons as our grand prize,” Tronson-Strunk added.

Dozens of sponsors, including restaurants, salons, retailers, and more, make both efforts possible, strengthening the link between the school and its community.

And while the fundraisers are about creating opportunities, the focus remains on supporting students’ learning and growth.

As third-grader Grayson put it, “I'm learning about Native Americans.” Fourth-grader Jensyn added, “In reading I’m learning about the American Revolution and in math I’m learning division.”

Both fundraisers are currently live, and the Riverview community is encouraged to participate, donate, and spread the word. Every dollar goes directly to Riverview students and helps create a stronger, more vibrant school environment.

For more information, or if you would like to help, click here to visit the website.