Road closed near Great Falls refinery

An incident at the Calumet refinery in Great Falls has resulted in a section of Smelter Avenue NE being closed.

At about 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, we began receiving reports that there was a police presence near the refinery, and traffic was being detoured.

As of 9:30 p.m. Smelter Avenue NE is closed to both lanes of traffic from Sixth Street to the intersection at Ninth Street/Old Havre Highway.

Traffic is being permitted north-south along the Ninth Street bridge.

A Great Falls police officer and a refinery spokesperson at the scene confirmed that the street closure is a "precaution," and that there is no danger to the public.

There are no reports at this point of any refinery employees being injured or ill.

We have received unconfirmed reports that there may have been some sort of leak at the refinery, and some witnesses reported seeing smoke just after 8 p.m., and others reported a noxious odor.

We contacted a Calumet spokesperson who declined to release any information at this time, but said that details will be released at some point.

We will update you when we get more information.