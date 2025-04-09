Roadwork planned for parts of Sixth Street NW and SW in Great Falls

The Montana Department of Transportation and its partner Ti-Zack Concrete will begin soon to rehabilitate parts of Sixth Street NW and SW in Great Falls.

Construction is scheduled to begin in April 2025 and is expected be finished in autumn.

MDT said in a news release that the project will:



Repair deteriorating concrete pavement from Fox Farm Road between Alder Drive and 10th Avenue South, on 6th Street SW between American Avenue and Central Avenue West, and on 6th Street NW from Central Avenue West to the NW Bypass.

Replace concrete pavement on 6th Street SW between 10th Avenue South and American Avenue

Upgrade sidewalks to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards and improve curb, gutters, medians, and storm drainage throughout the project area.

As part of the project, a gas main will be replaced along 6th Street SW while the road is under construction.

Traffic may occasionally be limited to one lane in each direction.

Maintaining access to businesses and residences will remain a priority, according to MDT. Some properties may experience temporary detours or alternate access routes, but MDT and the project team will coordinate with property owners to minimize disruptions.

Drivers should expect reduced speeds and possible delays in the work zone. During peak construction, delays of up to 15 minutes may occur.

“We’re making important investments in the roadways right here in Great Falls,” said Great Falls District Administrator Jim Wingerter in the news release. “These improvements will help extend the life of our roads and make travel safer and more reliable for everyone who lives, works, and drives in the area. We appreciate the community’s continued support and patience while we get the job done.”