Robbery suspect in custody after police chase in Great Falls

(UPDATE, 8:03pm) The Great Falls Police Department says that officers were acting on a tip regarding the location of a suspect in an armed robbery investigation initiated this week. The initial investigation identified a suspect and it was determined that there was probable cause to charge the person with robbery.

WATCH:

Person in custody after police chase in Great Falls

While following up on the case, officers attempted to detain the suspect on foot near 10th Avenue South and Ninth Street. Officers were not able to detain the suspect out of concern for the safety of bystanders, and the suspect was able to make it to a nearby vehicle before they could intervene.

The officers initiated a traffic stop, but the suspect did not comply, which led to a chase that traveled south of Great Falls, then west, before returning north back into city limits.

Near the intersection of Overlook Drive and Upper River Road, officers used their patrol vehicles to immobilize the suspect vehicle. The officers’ efforts were successful and the pursuit was ended just east of that location.

The GFPD said that the suspect didn't comply with orders from the officers as they worked to take him into custody, and additional less-lethal tools were used to gain the suspect’s compliance.

The suspect was evaluated by medical professionals at the scene, and law enforcement officers took the person to a hospital to ensure fitness for incarceration.

One police officer sustained minor injuries and is receiving treatment at the same hospital.

The GFPD sais that no additional information will be released until the suspect has made an initial appearance in Cascade County District Court.

(1st REPORT, 6:35pm) A person has been taken into custody in Great Falls in connection with an armed robbery.

The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release on Friday, March 28, 2025, that officers were involved in efforts to track down a "person of interest" in a recent armed robbery.

At about 5:40pm, the person fled from officers in a vehicle, resulting in a chase.

The chase ended on Overlook Drive (Flag Hill) when an officer used a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) to stop the fleeing driver.

Witnesses reported at least six GFPD vehicles, and seeing officers with weapons drawn.

The driver was taken into custody after being extracted from the vehicle.

No other details have been released at this point, including the name of the person and information about the robbery.

We will update you when we get more information.