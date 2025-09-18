Site work is underway on a new senior living community in Great Falls that Benefis Health System says will bring more housing options for older adults. The 42-acre property is at 3015 18th Avenue South.

The project, called Sanavita Estates, will include 92 rental units for people age 55 and older. Plans call for 28 freestanding villas and a three-story apartment building with 64 units. The site is part of the Great Falls Medical District Master Plan, and is located close to Benefis’ main campus and Grandview, designed to link housing, wellness, and healthcare into one neighborhood.

Aneesa Coomer reports - watch the video:

Sanavita Estates development part of Benefis’ push for senior wellness

Kaci Husted, Benefis Health System Senior Vice President, explains, “This campus is a continuation of our efforts to help people live their best lives possible and stay as healthy as possible for as long as possible.”

Sanavita will focus on independent living, providing housing for seniors who want to downsize or avoid the upkeep of a yard, while still living in a community setting.

According to planning documents , the population of residents aged 65 and older in Great Falls has increased from 16% in 2010 to about 20% in 2023.

Seniors 75 years and older, who use the most continuum of care services, are projected to grow by nearly 14% through 2029. Households with heads aged 65 to 74 have risen about 12% in the past five years. These demographic trends were central to justifying the Sanavita project.

Husted says, “It’s housing for seniors wfho are looking for maybe a downsize from their current home and don’t want to have to take care of a yard anymore, who want to be in a community with people like them who they can spend their time with and participate in activities with.”

The campus will also feature amenities such as a wine bar, coffee lounge, wellness areas with fitness equipment, a sauna and spa, as well as green space and an outdoor kitchen, fostering a social and active lifestyle.

Proximity to healthcare is another advantage. Located just blocks from the Benefis campus and the Grandview facility, residents will be close to medical services while still living independently.

Husted says, “The proximity to the Grandview and to Benefis as a whole, of course, is definitely a real benefit of the location of this campus. It’ll make it very convenient for folks to access their health care services just a couple of blocks away.”

One of those services will be Benefis’ new Healthy Aging Center, set to open in summer 2026. Located next to the Women’s & Children’s Center on 10th Avenue South, the facility will offer clinic services including geriatric and behavioral health care, physical and occupational therapy, nutrition education, and other wrap-around resources.

The goal is to help seniors stay healthy before small issues become major ones. The center will also support mental health and medication services, aiming to coordinate care in a way that’s easier for older adults to access

Construction will happen in phases. Some of the villas are expected to be ready by spring 2026, while the full apartment building is scheduled for completion in 2027. Leasing has not yet opened.